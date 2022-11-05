Will Feldman scored in the 95th minute during the first overtime period to break a scoreless tie and clinch the North Atlantic Conference championship for the Husson men’s soccer team.

No. 1 Husson (15-3-2) and No. 3 SUNY Delhi (10-7-2), the NAC West Division champions, couldn’t find the back of the net despite the Eagles outshooting the Broncos 23-3 in regulation, including 15 shots from Husson in the second half alone.

At 94:49, Carlos Etchevers found Feldman on the left side of the penalty box. Feldman ripped a shot near post right by the diving arms of SUNY Delhi goalkeeper Jonathan Walch for the lone goal of the game.

Husson put up two shots in the first overtime period but none in the second frame, while SUNY Delhi had one shot each period.

Eagles goalkeeper Alex Rechsteiner saved two shots on the day, while SUNY Delhi’s Walch saved six.

Saturday’s win was Husson’s eighth in a row. The Eagles previously beat Maine Maritime Academy and Thomas College to win the NAC East Division title last weekend.