Multiple decades-old records were broken on Saturday amid unseasonably high temperatures.

A preliminary high of 70 degrees Fahrenheit was recorded in Caribou at around 1 p.m., according to the National Weather Service office in Caribou. That preliminary reading breaks the record high of 67 degrees recorded in 1982.

A preliminary new record high for November 5 set in Caribou! As of 12:00pm, we have reached 70°F, and the previous record high for this day was 67°F which was observed in 1982. #MEwx pic.twitter.com/JEnv3rymEW — NWS Caribou (@NWSCaribou) November 5, 2022

In central Maine, temperatures were expected to reach around 72 degrees in Augusta, according to the Gray NWS office, shattering a record of 67 degrees set in 1994.

Well that was quick…Augusta has already broken its record high temperature for today. It was 67 F set back in 1994. Its forecasted to reach 72! #MEwx — NWS Gray (@NWSGray) November 5, 2022

And in Portland, temperatures reached 72 degrees around 1 p.m., one degree higher than the record of 71 set in 1994.

There are not as many clouds out in southern Maine as we thought there were going to be. As a result, Portland has broken its daily record high of 71 set in 1994 with a 1 PM EDT temperature of 72! #MEwx — NWS Gray (@NWSGray) November 5, 2022

Meanwhile, temperatures are expected to drop back into more seasonal temperatures next week.