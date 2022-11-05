Multiple decades-old records were broken on Saturday amid unseasonably high temperatures.
A preliminary high of 70 degrees Fahrenheit was recorded in Caribou at around 1 p.m., according to the National Weather Service office in Caribou. That preliminary reading breaks the record high of 67 degrees recorded in 1982.
In central Maine, temperatures were expected to reach around 72 degrees in Augusta, according to the Gray NWS office, shattering a record of 67 degrees set in 1994.
And in Portland, temperatures reached 72 degrees around 1 p.m., one degree higher than the record of 71 set in 1994.
Meanwhile, temperatures are expected to drop back into more seasonal temperatures next week.