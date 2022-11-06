On Veterans Day (Friday, Nov. 11) we remember and honor those who served and continue to serve our country in the Armed Services. Special events are set for churches in three Maine communities:

A Mass will be celebrated at 9 a.m. on Veterans Day at St. Martin of Tours Church, located on 19 Colby Street in Millinocket. Following the Mass, there will be a short film on U.S. Army Forces 2nd Lt. Ernest N. Vienneau, who died in action in 1994. His remains had been missing for 76 years but were finally returned to his hometown of Millinocket and laid to rest there in 1991.

A Veterans Day Prayer Service will be held at St. Matthew Church on 19 Dora Lane in Limerick at 8:30 a.m. A breakfast will follow in the parish hall, during which veterans and active military personnel will be honored. All are welcome to attend either event.

A Veterans Day spaghetti supper will be held at St. Michael Church, located on 51 Elm Street in Cherryfield, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. All veterans eat for free, and admission is $5 for other attendees.

Originally known as Armistice Day, Veterans Day was first celebrated on November 11, 1919, on the first anniversary of the end of World War I. In 1926, Armistice Day became a national holiday, and after WWII, it was extended to honor all veterans. The first Veterans Day celebration was held in 1945.

“On Veterans Day, we remember gratefully the many men and women who have served our country and defended the freedoms we enjoy,” said Bishop Robert Deeley. “Their selfless dedication to duty is the foundation of our wonderful country. In a special way, we recall the many heroes who have given their lives in service to our country. We entrust them to the Lord of life. We pray that those who have died may rest in his peace. Let us honor their memory by living gratefully and generously in service to one another for the good of our country. We thank our veterans for their service, their families for their sacrifice, and we pray for the protection and healing of all who, even now, selflessly preserve our freedom. We keep in prayer as well those who are this day in harm’s way, continuing their service to protect our way of life.”