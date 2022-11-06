The Winthrop High School field hockey team made it three state Class C championships in four seasons — and two in a row — by nipping Maine Central Institute of Pittsfield 2-1 in overtime at Messalonskee High School in Oakland on Saturday.

Madeline Wagner’s goal five minutes into overtime decided it.

Winthrop had edged MCI 3-2 in regulation in last year’s state championship contest.

Ella Bernier staked MCI to a 1-0 lead early in the second half but Bella Littler equalized for Winthrop.

Winthrop concluded a 16-2 season while the Huskies finished at 13-4-1.

Winthrop, which has been in both Class C North and South in recent years, won state titles in 2018 and 2021 and has played in five consecutive state games.

MCI won the state title in Class B in 2017 and in Class C in 2015.