Shaniyah Myers scored with one second left in regulation to tie it and force overtime and Olivia LeBrun scored with a header off a Micayla Slattery cross eight minutes into OT as SUNY Delhi stunned Husson University 3-2 in the North Atlantic Conference championship game at Boucher Field in Bangor.

Husson beat SUNY Delhi 6-0 during the regular season.

SUNY Delhi, now 9-6-4, will advance to the NCAA Division III Tournament for the first time in program history.

Charlotte Messer staked Husson to a 1-0 lead by converting a Natalie Aviolla pass into her ninth goal of the season.

Kelsey Innes equalized for SUNY Delhi but Aviolla’s 17th goal restored Husson’s one-goal lead.

Husson had 25 shot attempts to SUNY Delhi’s seven and had a 10-4 advantage in shots on goal.

Andraya Hunt made eight saves for SUNY Delhi and Madison Weigler had one for Husson, which wound up 11-7-1.