Central Maine Power is proud to announce a donation of $50,000 to Operation Reboot Outdoors. Serving veterans, volunteers at Operation Reboot Outdoors are also veterans and Registered Maine Guides who offer hunting, fishing, and other outdoor recreational activities as a means of healing.

“Operation Reboot Outdoors offers a safe environment for veterans who find that a chance to reconnect with nature brings so many health and mental health benefits,” said Joe Purington, president and CEO of CMP. “CMP is proud to support this unique service that introduces more people to outdoor recreation in the woods and waters of Maine.”

The donation will be used, in part, to connect power to the group’s camp in the town of Byron while making it compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

“We have a lot of people at the camp who need breathing machines or chargers for their prosthetics, and we want to be able to help everyone we can,” said Nathan Williams, Operation Reboot Outdoors board treasurer. “Our partnerships are extremely important to us, and without CMP we wouldn’t be able to get the power here that we need.”

“At CMP we have a tradition of supporting veterans’ organizations as well as veterans in the workplace through a business resource group,” Purington said.



Twenty-two veterans and active-duty service members commit suicide every day in the United States. The services Operation Reboot provides are critical to their mental health. For more information, please visit their website at https://www.operationrebootoutdoors.com/.