Curtis Thaxter announces that Bobby Papazian has joined the firm. Bobby’s practice focuses on commercial law, healthcare and employment, and civil litigation.

Before joining the firm, Papazian practiced at an international law firm in New York and served as a law clerk in the US Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit and to a Justice of the NJ Supreme Court. He earned his JD from Rutgers Law School where he served as Senior Notes & Comments Editor for the Rutgers University Law Review.