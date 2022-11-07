WATERVILLE — Downtown Waterville’s first boutique hotel offering in decades, Lockwood Hotel, is excited to offer guests its new holiday package this year “Nights with Nutcracker.” The festive package coincides with the timing of this year’s performance of The Nutcracker at the Waterville Opera House and includes the following:

Two night stay in King Suite

Two tickets to The Nutcracker performance at Waterville Opera House

Complimentary holiday cocktail to enjoy by the outdoor firepits

Turndown amenity of holiday cookies from local bakery The Sweet Spot.

For more, go to https://www.lockwood-hotel.com/.