An Augusta hospital is planning a $36 million expansion of its cancer treatment center, anticipating that the region it serves will see more cancer cases in the coming years.

MaineGeneral is proposing an 28,000-square-foot expansion to its Harold Alfond Center for Cancer Care on Old Belgrade Road in Augusta, according to a letter of intent MaineGeneral President and CEO Chuck Hays submitted to the Maine Department of Health and Human Services on Oct. 31.

The proposal to grow the 15-year-old cancer center comes as it’s provided more new cancer patient consults than it was initially designed to provide, and it expects central Maine to see more cancer cases in the coming years.

The expansion would add 12 new exam rooms, 10 infusion chairs and an open-access clinic to reduce emergency room visits, Hays wrote in his letter announcing MaineGeneral’s intent to apply for state approval for the expansion.

The health care provider is pitching the facility expansion, which will allow it to treat more cancer patients, after a consultant it hired predicted a 6 percent increase in the number of cancer cases the Augusta center will need to treat between now and 2026.

The cancer treatment center, which opened in 2007, was designed to provide 800 new cancer patient consults annually but now provides 1,300 each year, according to Hays.

“We are proud of the level of care we provide to our community, and are looking to expand the center due to increased need,” MaineGeneral spokesperson Joy McKenna said.

Should MaineGeneral contract with SMRT Architects and Engineers, the estimated cost of design, construction and furniture would total $36 million, Hays said.

The health care system anticipates submitting an application for the project by March 31, 2023.