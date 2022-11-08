Voted “Entertainer of the Year” on NBC’s hit TV Show “Phenomenon”

BANGOR — Illusionist Mike Super, the only magician in history to win a live magic competition on primetime network television in the United States, will be appearing at the Gracie Theatre on Saturday, Nov. 12 at 7 p.m. Sponsored by PepsiCo, this family-friendly show is part of The Gracie’s Bangor Savings Bank season.

“Having Mike Super appear live is a thrill for us,” exclaimed Jeri Misler, the theatre’s managing artistic director. “Mike’s sleight of hand skills are unmatched among those who follow magic, and Bangor fans know him from his many TV appearances. Tickets are going fast!”

In addition to being named “Entertainer of the Year” and “Best Performing Artist of the Year,” Super was voted “America’s Favorite Mystifier” on NBC’s hit television show “Phenomenon.” He was also a top-12 finalist on NBC’s No. 1 rated summer series, “America’s Got Talent.” Super has taken prestidigitation to a new level that allows him to fully engage with his audiences. He turns a magic show on its side and dumps it out into the audience, many of whom will become Super’s onstage assistants.

Critics have hailed Super as the “Dane Cook of Magic.” Criss Angel has praised him on live network television in front of millions of viewers. Ellen DeGeneres brought Super on her show to make her appear from nothing but shadows. After he did it, she proclaimed, “I haven’t come out like that since the cover of TIME magazine!” Super has also amazed Howie Mandel, Kim Kardashian, Louie Anderson, Howard Stern, Jeffery Katzenberg, Ariana Grande, Tina Fey, Heidi Klum, Nick Cannon, Penn & Teller, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Raven-Symone, Train, and Kenny Chesney to name but a few!

The secret to Super’s success is his natural ability to entertain and captivate people. He has brought the art of magic back to the people and connects personally with his audience on a level they can relate to. Whether it’s through television, stage or simply one-on-one, Super’s personality and humor reach out and enchant the public. His appeal to both young and old has made him one of the most sought after magicians in the world.

Husson University’s Gracie Theatre invites you to join Super on a magical journey filled with laughter, intrigue, danger, fear, wonder, anticipation, tears and sentimentality as part of this family-friendly performance on Saturday, Nov. 12 at 7 p.m. Tickets for this event range from $25 to $35 and $17.50 for children 12 and under. A $2.50 ticket fee is added to each ticket cost. Groups of eight or more are entitled to a 10 percent discount. To order tickets, call the theatre’s box office at 207-941-7888 or by visiting The Gracie’s website at www.gracietheatre.com.

For patrons who would like to put together a customized package of multiple shows, The Gracie’s “You Pick 4” season tickets includes premium seats for at least four shows of your choice at a special discounted price. The premium seats located in the orchestra section are available for a limited time. Patrons can purchase tickets for the “You Pick 4” plan now through Feb. 23.

Single tickets range from $20 to $47.50 over the course of the season depending on the show and the seat. Ticket prices vary depending on the performer. Multiple show purchases using the “You Pick 4” discount will reduce the overall cost by 20 percent.

The Gracie Theatre, in a collaboration between artists, students, and university constituents, is an intimate and inviting performing arts facility that provides hands-on experiential learning and technical support services for the Husson University community through a combination of diverse cultural programming and community engagement. Learn more about the Gracie Theatre and upcoming shows at GracieTheatre.com.

For more than 120 years, Husson University has shown its adaptability and strength in delivering educational programs that prepare future leaders to handle the challenges of tomorrow through innovative undergraduate and graduate degrees. With a commitment to delivering affordable classroom, online and experiential learning opportunities, Husson University has come to represent a superior value in higher education. The hallmarks of a Husson education include advanced knowledge delivered through quality educational programs in business; health and education; pharmacy studies; science and humanities; as well as communication. According to an analysis of tuition and fees by U.S. News & World Report, Husson University is one of the most affordable private colleges in New England. For more information about educational opportunities that can lead to personal and professional success, visit Husson.edu.