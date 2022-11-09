SKOWHEGAN — You are hereby cordially invited to Main Street Skowhegan’s first Business Lab Pitch Competition, scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 12 at 10 a.m. at the Skowhegan Center for Entrepreneurship at 181 Water Street in downtown Skowhegan. During the event, five entrepreneurs will pitch their current business or startup idea to a panel of judges for the chance to win $5,000 from pitch sponsor Skowhegan Savings Bank.

The pitch contest is the culmination of our seven-week Business Lab, a program during which our inaugural cohort of current and aspiring entrepreneurs met three hours every Saturday to learn about starting and growing their businesses. Each week they heard from different guest presenters who spoke about a variety of topics, including:

Business Exploration: Discovering your Mission, Vision, and Values

Finance and Accounting

Marketing, Customers, and Sales

Project Management

The cohort includes:

Matthew Quinn – The Cornville Christmas Tree Company, LLC

The Cornville Christmas Tree Company, LLC operates Quinn Tree Farm and is located in Cornville. The business offers customers a choose-and-cut Christmas tree experience as well as pre-cut retail Christmas tree service. Cornville Christmas Tree Company also specializes in additional Christmas greens such as wreaths, and they are working to expand their agritourism activities.

Joseph Almand – Joe’s Flat Iron Cafe

Joseph would like to create a community-oriented coffee shop in the downtown of Skowhegan. He aims to offer quality coffee and collaborate with current food purveyors to provide an array of food options. The business will operate in a space that is relaxing and inviting for people to sit, talk, work, and build community friendships.

Sara Forbus – Food Truck

Sara would like to start a traveling food truck that will have a floating menu as well as a few consistent staple items. Sara is planning to sell her products at sporting events, weddings, and festivals, to larger companies with employees that cannot travel for food, and via other opportunities that arise.

Heather Hutchins – Rock Bottom Cafe

Heather currently owns her own salon studio that provides aesthetic services, nails, massage, and spray tanning. She would like to start a second business — Rock Bottom Cafe. The cafe will offer quick homemade breakfast and beverage options such as bagels, sandwiches and muffins and envisions a toast it yourself mini-bar.

Noah Sixberry – Sixberry Solutions

Sixberry Solutions is a digital marketing agency that specializes in Search Engine Optimization, Google My Business Profile management, and Social Media Management. Their mission is to help businesses develop, market, and grow in their sector through digital marketing.

To learn more about Business Lab and the pitch contest please visit SkowheganEntrepreneurship.com.

Main Street Skowhegan is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit focused on the ongoing revitalization of historic Skowhegan, Maine. Founded in 2005 by a group of citizens, Main Street is now driven by four full-time staff members, a passionate and engaged board of directors, and more than a hundred volunteers. Our mission is to celebrate Skowhegan’s rich heritage while achieving our brightest future as a thriving economic, cultural, and recreational community where residents enjoy a high quality of life.