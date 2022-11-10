PORTLAND — Camden National Bank is excited to celebrate the opening of the Portland Public Library’s newest exhibit, “A Blue: Daniel Minter and the Layered Narrative of Illustration.” The free exhibit explores the children’s book artistry of Coretta Scott King and the award-winning illustrator, Daniel Minter. The exhibit will be on view through Dec. 31 in the Portland Public Library’s Lewis Gallery.

“It is an honor to partner with the Portland Public Library to make this exhibit possible, as supporting our community is an important part of our culture at Camden National Bank,” said Greg Dufour, president and chief executive officer of Camden National Bank. “We look forward to sharing this remarkable exhibit with the public, and to watch these beautiful illustrations connect families and neighbors as we help educate and enrich our communities.”

Minter calls on African, West Indian, and Afro-Latin American culture and religious life as influences in his work, thus broadening the visual vocabulary of African American art. The exhibit features illustrations from Minter’s books, Blue: A History of the Color As Deep As the Sea and as Wide as the Sky, So Tall Within: Sojourner Truth’s Long Walk to Freedom, Going Down Home with Daddy, The Women Who Caught the Babies, Step Right Up: How Doc and Jim Key Taught the World Kindness, Ellen’s Broom, Seven Spools of Thread: A Kwanzaa Story, and The Foot Warmer and the Crow.

Also included in the exhibit are the pieces he created for U.S. Postal Service Kwanzaa stamps in 2004 and 2011.

“We feel so fortunate to host this important and beautiful body of work” said Rachael Harkness, Gallery and Special Programs curator. “Daniel Minter has been contributing to children’s literature for decades and his fine art has been exhibited nationally and internationally. It’s wonderful to celebrate his contributions to the world of illustration in his own community”.

Portland Public Library is open Monday, 10-6; Tuesday through Friday 10-5; Saturday 10-3. The Lewis Gallery is on the lower level and accessible during library open hours.