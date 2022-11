Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

I would like to thank all those who took their time and money to run for public office in the past election. I voted as a proud citizen of our community.

I will walk in the Bangor Veterans Parade on Nov. 11. We live in a great country and elections are proof of this. Thanks to all.

Mark Tuck

Bangor