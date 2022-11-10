Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

How much more data does the Maine task force on motorcycle safety need to formulate a policy for curbing motorcycle fatalities? As the BDN reported on Nov. 3, the vast majority of those killed in motorcycle crashes are helmetless operators.

As the data show, the solution is a no-brainer. The Legislature should pass a law mandating helmets for motorcyclists and their passengers.

John Epstein

Brooksville