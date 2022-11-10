Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

Congratulations to Gov. Janet Mills on winning her reelection to lead the beautiful state of Maine. While the most recent election is still fresh in everyone’s mind, I’d like to make a suggestion. Now would be the time to begin to enact legislation to abolish attack ads.

All attack ads do is increase the division in this country. Perhaps we could start a trend and other states would follow suit. Ads about elections should be about the issues; the name-calling and personal attacks need to stop. What the citizens of America, particularly the youth, see on the television is something they will mirror in their lives. They see it as being OK to behave like our political leaders.

Here’s hoping with the next political campaign we the public won’t be subjected to juvenile mudslinging. By passing legislation against attack ads, we can become the vanguard of a new way of enjoying the privilege of participating in our democracy.

Priscilla Audette

Holden