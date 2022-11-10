Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

I think that Paul LePage’s sore loser speech summarized how the GOP has lost touch with reality. Of course, Maine voters value our rights over our comfort. If George Washington’s army valued its comfort over their freedom, the U.S. would not exist.

If the U.S. Army valued its comfort over freedom, if our people hadn’t submitted to rationing of food and fuel, our forces wouldn’t have held the line in the Battle of the Bulge, they would have surrendered Iwo Jima, and we would have the swastika flying over the capitals of Western nations and the Rising Sun over all of Asia.

Donna Twombly

Bangor