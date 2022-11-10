BRUNSWICK — Brimming with gifts worth more than $500 each, beautiful Christmas trees donated by local businesses and organizations will be on full display for all to enjoy in the coming weeks at the Midcoast Tree Festival.

The festival, which is held at St. John’s Community Center on 43 Pleasant Street in Brunswick, is set for the weekends of Nov. 18-20 and Nov. 25-27. All are welcome to view the trees with the option of purchasing raffle tickets for chances to win the trees and all the gifts on them. Over 30 trees will feature a wide variety of themes, including the Priority Real Estate Group’s “Mega Tree,” an oversized Christmas tree with over $3,000 worth of gifts.

The event also has concessions, a hot cocoa bar from the Knights of Columbus, activities for the kids, and special performances by the Maine Marimba Ensemble, Your Caricature (character drawings), Spark’s Ark Animal Services, Maine Youth Orchestra, the St. John’s Catholic School Chorus, the Playing for Laughs Improv Troupe, and others. A visit from Santa himself will conclude the festivities on Nov. 27 at 1 p.m.

The festival will be open on Nov. 18, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.; Nov. 19-20 and Nov. 25-26, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Nov. 27, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission is $2 per person and free for children under the age of 12. Raffle tickets are 50 cents each. Purchasing tickets will be cash only due to state regulations.

The event is a fundraiser that supports the programs and services of Spectrum Generations, including Meals on Wheels; All Saints Parish of Brunswick grief support, emergency fuel, and housing assistance funds in addition to other programs and projects; and the Bath-Brunswick Regional Chamber “Chamber Works 2030” program which focuses on education, workforce development, hiring needs and other key issues affecting those living and working within the Midcoast region.

To learn more, visit www.midcoasttreefestival.com.