The sitting top prosecutor for Hancock and Washington counties who was trailing in the race for his third term has conceded to his independent opponent, according to local reports.

As of Wednesday, results for the two-county office were still being counted in the race between incumbent district attorney Matthew Foster and longtime lawyer Robert Granger. But in an interview with a local newspaper, Foster gave his regards to Granger for his win.

“I am thankful to have been able to serve the people of District 7 as district attorney for the past eight years,” Foster told the Ellsworth American. “Thank you to all those who supported me during my time here. I wish Mr. Granger luck with his new position.”

At the Hancock County Courthouse on Thursday, Granger said he was “ecstatic” about the win.

Robert Granger, an independent candidate for district attorney of Hancock and Washington counties. Credit: Courtesy of Robert Granger

“It’s been a long 72 hours,” he said. “I’m very happy. I’d like to get going and get to work.”

Foster’s reelection bid was thrown into doubt last week after it was revealed that he was criminally investigated in 2017 and 2018 for sexual abuse of a child and then later lied about it in a candidates forum.

Foster did not reply to several requests for comment from the Bangor Daily News this week after the polls closed Tuesday.

Unofficial results from earlier Wednesday had Granger pegged at a 1,365-vote lead with 86 percent of precincts reporting their results.

Granger’s term is set to start on Jan. 1, 2023.

BDN reporter Bill Trotter contributed to this report.