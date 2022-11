A Corinth man died Sunday evening when his pick-up truck crashed on Hudson Road.

Cody Crooker, 31, was traveling westbound on the road, which is also Route 43, in Corinth about 7:30 p.m. when his 2005 GMC Sierra pickup truck left the road and flipped over before coming to rest in the woods, according to the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office.

Crooker died in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.