In the 1990s, Maine’s fourth-grade students ranked first in the nation in math and reading on the National Assessment of Educational Progress. They now rank in the 30s.

The pandemic caused declines in academic achievement and created many other problems, but must not be blamed for deterioration that occurred before 2020. To understand the underlying causes for plummeting scores, we need to look at our educational system and society. We need to ask what has changed.

My guess is that consolidation of schools and districts, as well as decline in parental support of teachers and accountability of students are some of the issues we must research, which will take courage.

Barbara Kent Lawrence, Ed.D.

Camden