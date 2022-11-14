University of Maine women’s basketball senior guard Anna Kahelin will miss the rest of the season after suffering yet another knee injury — her third during her tenure at UMaine — in the first minute of the team’s season-opening win at James Madison University last week.

Her first injury occurred when she protected the baseline and was plowed into with 22 seconds left in the University of Maine’s America East quarterfinal win over Vermont on March 4, 2020.

Kahelin, then a freshman, had to undergo knee surgery and missed the rest of the season.

The Finland native played in eight games spanning 66 minutes her sophomore year but another knee injury kept her sidelined all of last season.

Kahelin has undergone several long rehabilitation stints and it is unclear whether this is the end of her career or if she will attempt another comeback.

She had earned a starting spot for the James Madison game.

“There are times in life when there are no words to express how deeply something can hurt,” UMaine head coach Amy Vachon said Monday before the team played UMass in Amherst, Massachusetts. “This is one of those situations.

“Anna has worked harder than any player I have ever coached to get back on the court and she was playing some of her best basketball at UMaine. Life isn’t always fair and this is a perfect example of that,” Vachon added. “We will be with Anna every step of the way as she attacks this setback and we know Anna will continue to be an amazing teammate and leader that she is.”

The 5-foot-11 Kahelin, known for her intense and smothering defense, played in 31 games her freshman season and averaged 3.3 points and 2.5 rebounds while playing 24.9 minutes per game.