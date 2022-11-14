ROCKPORT – Belfast Flying Shoes, the Rockport Opera House, and the Town of Rockport present a special Community Dance & Contra Dance at the Rockport Opera House on Saturday, Nov. 19, featuring the music of Wild Asparagus, the influential contra dance band from Western Massachusetts.

The evening kicks off at 6:30 p.m., with Chrissy Fowler and Lisa Newcomb calling a community dance to lively music by the All Comers Band, which welcomes musicians of all ages, instruments, and skill levels. Tunes posted at belfastflyingshoes.org, and the band will warm up at 6.

George Marshall will call the 8 p.m. contra dance, with music by Wild Asparagus, a quartet of talented musicians whose innovative arrangements have inspired dancers for decades, at their home dance in Greenfield, Massachusetts and around the world. Vermont fiddler Becky Tracy is joined by husband and wife duo, David Cantieni on winds and Ann Percival on piano and guitar. George Marshall plays concertina and bodhran in addition to calling. They’re sure to rock the Opera House!

Dances will include simple and accessible community dances for all ages, and contras with lark/robin role terms plus a few couple dances like the waltz, polska, and schottische. All are welcome!



The Rockport Opera House is at 6 Central Street in downtown Rockport. Admission for the Community Dance is $1 kids, $2 adults. Suggested admission for the contra dance is $15. Pay what you can, whether less or more. Masks are encouraged. For information and complete community care policy, visit www.belfastflyingshoes.org or contact belfastflyingshoes@gmail.com.