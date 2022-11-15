Fenix Theatre Company’s 12TH NIGHT: SHAKESPEARE AND SONG is back!

Fenix Theatre Company presents Shakespeare’s TWELFTH NIGHT. Directed by Peter Brown, running Dec. 7-18.

Join us again this year as we take a joyous romp through a Winter Wonderland filled with hilarious hijinks and holiday music!

Artistic Director Peter Brown has revamped one of William Shakespeare’s most popular comedies (named for the final night of festivities of the Twelve Days of Christmas), infusing it with over 20 songs that celebrate winter and the holiday season.

Enjoy a safe, festive evening of entertainment that is sure to please every member of the family and become Portland’s newest holiday tradition.

FREE PERFORMANCES

Suggested Donation: $20 per person, $40 per family

12th Night runs Dec. 7-18. Wednesday-Saturday at 6:30 p.m. & Sundays at 2 p.m.

Stevens Square Community Center, 631 Stevens Ave, Portland ME 04103.