NORTHEAST HARBOR — Down East Dead, a Grateful Dead tribute act that is popular in coastal and rural Maine areas, will make its performance debut on Mount Desert Island. The group will perform Saturday, Nov. 19 at Nor’Easter Pound & Market in Northeast Harbor from 6-9 p.m. There is no cover charge for admission.

The concert is presented by Hoboe Productions as the second event sponsored by the new production company.

Down East Dead was founded in the winter of 2021 by guitarist Rodney Sturdee and bassist James Taylor. The band features an all-star cast of Maine Grateful Dead tribute veterans, whose members have performed with all of the most popular Maine tribute acts, including Lazy Lightning, A Band Beyond Description and The Maine Dead Project.

The Nov. 19 performance will also feature two special guests from original Maine jamband Merther: guitarist Cam King and drummer Josh Bowden.

Producer Benjamin Meiklejohn, who booked the concert and lives in Seal Harbor, said the band is excited to perform on the island and have wanted to play in the area for a while.

“A tie-dyed lobster is a one in a billion catch,” said Meiklejohn, “so this will be a special concert.”



For more go to https://www.facebook.com/events/800776154315098, or see the Down East Dead Facebook Page page at http://www.facebook.com/downeastdead.