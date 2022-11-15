Several Maine parishes are offering free community meals on Thanksgiving (Thursday, Nov, 24) to which all are invited. Many parishes are also assembling Thanksgiving baskets for community members in need. If you wish to participate as a donor or recipient, please contact your parish. Here is a list of the free dinners:

Saco —

Good Shepherd Parish and the Knights of Columbus will host the 23rd Free Thanksgiving Dinner from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the hall of Most Holy Trinity Church, located on 271 Main Street in Saco. All members of the community are invited to attend. A turkey dinner with all the fixings, including dessert and beverages, will be served. Free takeout and delivery are available on Thanksgiving Day. To set up delivery, pick up an order form at the parish office, call the office at (207) 282-3321, or call Mitch or Dave at (207) 467-5357. If you can help with the dinner preparations, packing or delivering meals, or working in the kitchen, please call Ray at (207) 229-4844 or Phyllis at (207) 284-5030. If you can help with clean up, call Loyce at (207) 730-2887. Donations of turkeys and pies will be accepted anytime, but preferably between noon and 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23.

Norway —

After a two-year absence, the free community Thanksgiving dinner is returning to St. Catherine of Sienna Church on 32 Paris Street in Norway. A traditional Thanksgiving dinner will be served in the parish center at noon for anyone that wants to share a meal with friends, neighbors, and family. There is ample parking behind the church on Beal Street. To help with an approximate count of attendees, call St. Catherine of Sienna Church at 207-743-2606 if you plan to attend. There will be a delivery service for shut ins. Please inform the church if you know of someone in need who will not be able to get to the dinner.

Houlton —

St. Mary of the Visitation Church, located at 112 Military Street, will host its annual Community Thanksgiving Day Dinner from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. A free, traditional Thanksgiving meal of turkey with all the fixings will be served. Indoor seating will be available in St. Anthony’s Hall or meals will be available to take out. Monetary donations will be accepted.

Kennebunk —

St. Martha Church, located on 30 Portland Road, will host the 24th annual Project Pilgrim, a complimentary Thanksgiving Day dinner for community members. The free dinners will be offered via curbside pickup and delivery options this year. Community members need to reserve the complimentary meals at (207) 967-1911. All meal reservations must be made in advance. Once signed up, community members will be assigned a time for picking up on Thanksgiving Day at St. Martha.