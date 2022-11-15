Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

I would like to thank all for their hard work establishing the new museum in Lincoln, Maine.

Our grand opening attracted over a hundred visitors who were fascinated with all the work that the volunteers did to get the museum open for Veterans Day. The donations of uniforms and military supplies rolled in once members made the request. It was amazing.

Besides the displays in the museum, a traveling military museum from Houlton dressed in period World War II uniforms provided outside displays. The Sons of Union Veteran Reserves came in uniform representing the Civil War period and helped with the presentations and tours. A local band provided music and the Lincoln Chamber of Commerce provided the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

This proves museums have the power to create unity on both a social and political level, but also on a local one. Local museums can provide a sense of community and place by celebrating a collective heritage, offering a great way to get to know the history of our military locally and across the nation. This will be a great boost for Lincoln.

The museum will be open Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.

Robert Richford

Lincoln