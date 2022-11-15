Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

I am appalled by the number of candidates who were reported as saying that they would not commit to accepting the results if they didn’t win. Accepting the results of elections is the very foundation of a democracy.

I believe these people are not only election deniers but also democracy deniers and have no place in public office. It appears that the time has passed when we could take it for granted that the candidates would abide by the result of the election, and we need to include in the papers that a candidate files to run for election a signed statement that the candidate will abide by the results of the election.

Fred Otto

Orono