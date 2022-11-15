FALMOUTH — Maine Cancer Foundation, Maine’s state-wide leader in reducing the incidence and impact of cancer, has announced the appointment of Ray Ruby as executive director. Ruby, who brings extensive experience to the position having served as the Foundation’s director of development, will succeed Kelly Martin, MCF’s deputy director, who has served as the organization’s interim executive director for the last 13 months.

Ruby was selected as the next executive director of Maine Cancer Foundation following a rigorous national search that attracted a talented group of exceptional candidates. Chaired by Jay Collins, president of the Board of Directors, the Search Committee of seven Board members advanced Ruby as its recommendation to the Board, which enthusiastically confirmed the selection.

“In a very competitive field of impressive candidates, the search committee was thrilled to identify the outstanding leadership talents that Ray brings to the Foundation,” said Collins. “He truly exudes passion, commitment, advocacy, and a sense of inclusiveness throughout the entire state of Maine that we know will drive the mission forward in a powerful way. In addition, the Board of Directors wants to recognize and thank Kelly Martin for her extraordinary service in stepping up as our interim executive director. Her willingness to serve in this capacity allowed the committee to execute a comprehensive search.”

Since 1976, Maine Cancer Foundation has been dedicated to reducing cancer incidence and mortality rates in Maine. One Hundred percent of the funds raised are invested back into local communities to benefit the people of Maine. MCF directly impacts three areas by targeting grant making to issues of greatest need, fostering a dedicated community of those impacted by cancer, and convening a statewide network of people working together to find solutions to address the issues of cancer in Maine.

Ruby has an exemplary history of serving the state of Maine. Prior to joining the MCF team in 2018, he served in various leadership roles at the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Maine and the Boys and Girls Club of Southern Maine after serving as an officer for the Portland Police Department for seven years. Ruby, a graduate of St. Joseph’s College, has made it his mission to represent MCF throughout the entire state of Maine, driving thousands of miles to meet with grantees and cancer organizations to drive community engagement, outreach, education, and advocacy on behalf of MCF.

“It is a privilege of a lifetime to be named MCF’s next Executive Director,” stated Ruby. “I am honored to work with the team here to continue advancing the mission across the state. Maine communities have carried the burden of cancer too long and our goal is to make sure that no one is alone in the fight.”

MCF partnered with Koya Partners, the executive search firm with an exclusive focus on recruiting senior leaders to mission-driven roles. Koya is one of five specialty firms that comprise Diversified Search Group, the largest woman-founded executive search firm in the world. Koya has assumed a leadership role in building diversity and equity internally and through its placements.