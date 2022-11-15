BELFAST — Registration is now open for a five-week professional development program, Grant Writing Essentials, through the University of Maine Hutchinson Center. The fee for this online, instructor-led program is $895. Need-based scholarships are available. Sessions are 9 a.m. to noon on Fridays. Three sessions of the program will be running in winter/spring 2023, including Session One: Jan. 13, 20, 27, Feb. 3, 10, Session Two: March 17, 24, 31, April 7, 14, and Session Three: May 12, 19, 26, June 2, 9, 2023.

This program, taught by professional grant writer Elizabeth Haffey, is designed to benefit people across the grant-writing spectrum, including those new to the genre, those in the midst of writing grants, and successful grant writers who are looking to refine their skills and gain new insights.

This interactive and dynamic program, held synchronously via live Zoom sessions, will teach the basics of seeing a grant through a full cycle — from inception to completion. Participants will learn how to get their organization ready to apply for grants, where to find funders and funding opportunities, how to write the components of a grant and how to submit a successful application that has all the information funders want to see.

Haffey is a Maine-based professional grant writer. Through her business, E. Haffey Grant Consulting, she helps clients develop and write proposals, researches opportunities, and trains staff and volunteers to apply for grants. Haffey received her bachelor’s degree in international affairs from George Washington University and is currently working on her master’s in public policy from the University of Southern Maine.

Participants will earn a badge in Grant Writing Level 1 and 2. For those interested in continuing education credits, 3 CEUs and 30 contact hours are available.

Early registration is recommended as spots are limited. A limited number of need-based scholarships are available for people who live or work in Knox or Waldo counties. Qualified participants may be eligible for funding from the Harold Alfond Center for Workforce Development. Click here to learn more.

For information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Abby Spooner at um.fhc.pd@maine.edu or 207-338-8002. For more information about upcoming professional development programs or to register, go online.