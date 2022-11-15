Do you have an outdoors photo or video to share? Send it to pwarner@bangordailynews.com and tell us, “I consent to the BDN using my photo/video.”

Barak Gurney has seen lots of different animals and sights captured by the trail cameras behind his home in Old Town.

Recently, he was able to get something special — footage that he hadn’t seen before.

A white-tailed deer comes into view in front of the bird house that has featured lots of activity in the past. The doe stops and appears to be listening intently to some sounds emanating from the woods.

That’s when her two hungry fawns come into view and get right to business — lunch. The doe nurses the young deer, which happily lick their chops before moving on to their next activity.

Thank you to Barak for another behind the scenes view of Maine wildlife!