WATERVILLE — Central Maine Growth Council and KV Connect are pleased to present their 2022 Emerging Leader of the Year award to Mike Perreault, executive director of the Maine Film Center. The award was presented at Central Maine Growth Council’s Annual Meeting celebration, sponsored by Central Maine Motors, Kennebec Savings Bank, MaineGeneral Health, and Huhtamaki.

Perreault has continued to empower filmmakers throughout the country under his leadership, managing Maine Film Center’s Maine International Film Festival, a 10-day festival that showcases Maine and New England’s most innovative and creative filmmakers. Featuring nearly 100 films, filmmakers and members of the independent film industry participate in panel discussions and Q&A sessions, giving insight into the industry and exhibiting the diversity of films presented throughout the festival.

“Mike is a driven and dynamic individual who represents the very best of Waterville’s young professional network; his dedication to displaying the most innovative and exciting films through the Maine Film Center and the Maine International Film Festival has put central Maine on the map for fine and visual arts,” states Sabrina Jandreau, vice chair of KV Connect’s steering committee and development coordinator at Central Maine Growth Council. “The Maine Film Center, under Mike’s leadership, has continued to inspire and contribute to Waterville’s renaissance, and future collaborative efforts will continue to celebrate the values of creativity, ingenuity, and inspire a future generation of filmmakers and artists.”

Most recently, the creation of the Tourmaline Prizes, which are juried awards that recognize the best Maine-made films of the festival, awarded a $5,000 prize to the best feature film and a $2,500 award to the best short film. Celebrating 25 years of producers, directors, and filmmakers, Maine International Film Festival will continue to charm audiences from its new home at the Paul J. Schupf Arts Center, an $18 million dollar community hub for performing arts, arts education, and film for patrons of all ages. The new home of Waterville Creates, Waterville Opera House, Maine Film Center, and Colby College Museum of Art will have a transformative impact on families, businesses, and the local economy, demonstrating Waterville’s commitment to the arts.

“I’m grateful to the Central Maine Growth Council and KV Connect for this recognition; through our collaborative work at the Maine Film Center, I’m passionate about presenting first-run independent and international cinema, developing accessible statewide film series and educational initiatives for all ages, and expanding opportunities for Maine filmmakers,” stated Perrault. “The arts make a huge economic impact on our region, and our venues serve as sites where people make connections and share in discoveries. At the new Maine Film Center in the Paul J. Schupf Art Center, I’m eager to further its renown as a preeminent art-house theater and an anchor for film and cultural experiences in our state, and to expand key programs such as the Maine International Film Festival and Maine Student Film Conference.”

Central Maine Growth Council thanks Mike for his valuable contributions to the community and region and looks forward to future initiatives from 2022’s Emerging Leader of the Year.

Central Maine Growth Council, located in Waterville, is a public-private collaborative regional economic development partnership funded by municipalities and businesses who share a common vision of economic prosperity for our region. CMGC is committed to fostering a robust regional economy. Our belief is that the standard of living and quality of life of our citizens is best served by a vibrant, healthy economy. This is accomplished with a strong successful business community.