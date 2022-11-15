BANGOR — Members of the Husson University campus community honored veterans on Thursday, Nov. 10 in Peabody Hall’s G. Peirce Webber Campus Center. The event began at 11 a.m. with a presentation that recognized the service and sacrifice each member of the armed forces and their families have made to protect this country.

Remarks from Husson University Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs and Provost Lynne Coy-Ogan, EdD kicked off the event. Immediately following Dr. Coy-Ogan was a presentation by Ievgen Chaban, an active service member. He immigrated to the United States from the Ukraine and felt it was important to give back to this country.

“I’m an active duty Army soldier who just came back after a three-year overseas tour from South Korea,” said Chaban. “After returning to Maine, I began working on my MBA at Husson University and attending ROTC. Veterans Day is a way to honor our service members and remember all the sacrifices they’ve made. I joined the service because this country and its people are my home. I wanted to give back and protect the country that has given so much to me.”

After Chaban shared his story, Lt. Col. Steven A. Veves, LTC, IN, a professor of military science at the University of Maine, spoke about the impact veterans make on campus communities.

The event concluded with some remarks by Michael Kamorski, EdD, an associate professor in Husson University’s College of Business. Kamorski is a retired US Air Force Lt. Col. with 24 years of active duty service, including a combat tour in Afghanistan as the lead investigator for the 82nd Airborne Inspector General, and four years at the Pentagon where his duties included working as the chief of counter weapons of mass destruction.

During Kamorski’s portion of the program, there was be a “minute of silence” and a national roll

call that honored those who served, those who are serving, and those who gave their lives in service to our country.

Following this ceremony, all student veterans, their dependents, alumni veterans, and faculty/staff veterans (plus a guest) were treated to a complimentary barbecue lunch at Husson University’s award-winning Dickerman Dining Center.



“Veterans Day was created to honor everyone who served in the United States military, regardless of whether the country was at war or at peace,” said Dr. Coy-Ogan. “On behalf of our entire University, I want to thank all of our veterans and their loved ones for the incredible sacrifices they’ve made to protect our democracy and our way of life. Without these valiant men and women, America would not, and could not, exist.”

Husson Alumni & Friends and the Husson University Office of Veterans Services sponsored this event. All Husson University students, faculty, staff, and alumni who served in the U.S. Armed Forces were welcome to attend. Friends and family of Husson service members are also invited. In addition, invitations were extended to students with no armed forces affiliation in an effort to help them better understand and appreciate the contributions of veterans to our country.

“Each year, Husson University honors the members of our Husson family who have served our nation,” said Danielle Leighton, the Veterans Administration certifying official at Husson University. “Veterans have not only protected our freedoms here in America, they’ve protected the rights and sovereignty of those in other countries. This holiday is an opportunity for all of us to show our gratitude for veterans’ service and give these heroes the respect they deserve.”

