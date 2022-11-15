The University of Maine men’s basketball team secured a stunning upset victory at Boston College on Monday night, 69-64 — and were paid $90,000 in the process.

UMaine will receive $365,000 to play five so-called guarantee games in the 2022-23 season, in which a power conference school — like BC in the Atlantic Coast Conference — pays a smaller school to play.

Typically, the small school loses but receives a large paycheck, which makes UMaine’s victory against BC all the more impressive. The game is referred to as a “guarantee game” because the host school is guaranteed a home game that generates revenue through ticket sales and concessions.

Nebraska paid the Black Bears $100,000 for the season opener in which the Cornhuskers won 79-66. UMaine came within one point in the second half but wasn’t able to earn the win.

The remaining games on UMaine’s schedule where teams are paying the Black Bears to play are against Marist ($15,000) on Dec. 4 at the O2 Arena in London, Akron ($70,000) on Dec. 19 and against Ohio State ($90,000) on Dec. 21. All games are on the road.

UMaine will receive the payment regardless of whether they win or lose.