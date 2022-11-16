The public is invited to attend the annual CISV (formerly Children’s International Summer Village) Fall Showcase from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 29 to learn more about what CISV Maine has to offer youth and adults for educational, leadership, and service programs in the local community, nationally, and internationally. The Showcase will include an overview of CISV, presentations from local youth and young adults who participated in CISV programs summer 2022, announcement of the summer 2023 program offerings, potluck lunch and Day in the Life activities. For location information go to https://maine.cisvusa.org/event/cisv-maine-fall-showcase/.

