Cheverus junior Maddie Fitzpatrick, who helped the Stags win the Class AA girls basketball state championship last winter against Gorham, has committed to the University of Maine women’s basketball team.

Fitzpatrick scored 19 points in Cheverus’ AA North final victory over Oxford Hills.

Fitzpatrick will join former Maine high school players Sarah Talon of Windham and Jaycie Christopher of Skowhegan with the Black Bears in two years, as well as Bangor’s Emmie Streams and Central’s Izzy Allen who also have committed to play at UMaine in the future.

Cheverus head coach Billy Goodman said that on the floor, Fitzpatrick can do it all.

“On the floor Maddie can play every position and she plays every position very well,” Goodman said. “She’s a good all-around player, offense, defense, moving her feet, rebounds, great anticipation on defense.”

Goodman said he has a great relationship with UMaine women’s basketball coach Amy Vachon from when the two coached at Greely High School.

“Off the court Maddie is an amazing student, teammate, leader, is always cheering for her teammates and is really a great kid,” Goodman added.