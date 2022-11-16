WATERVILLE – Join Mid-Maine Chamber of Commerce and area businesses for Shop Small Saturday Mid-Maine – and shop ‘til you drop!

What better way to enjoy a Saturday, get some holiday shopping done – and know that you are helping your friends, neighbors, and business owners at the same time. So, grab your friends and family members – and head to the great outdoors for some much-needed activity.

Shopping locally keeps your monies in the area and supports the businesses who have remained open to support you. Take some time this season to check out special offers, new merchandise – or a business you have not visited in the past. They will make it worth your while!

On top of being encouraged to decorate with festive holiday lights, in keeping with this year’s parade and festivities, participating businesses will include great discount offers in a special Shop Small – Save BIG coupon book, they will have shopping bags for your convenience – and a chance to win a $100 Chamber gift certificate to be used at nearly 200 local businesses.

Mix 107.9 will be making the rounds in the area with sponsored live remotes, highlighting additional opportunities to join the fun, and other sales and promotions being held in our towns.

Mark your calendars to join us on Saturday, Nov. 26 – with Shop Small Saturday Mid-Maine! Your small purchase will make a BIG difference to our local businesses!

Sponsors for this event include: Central Maine Motors Auto Group – Major/Coupon Book Sponsor; Bangor Savings Bank – Shopping Bags Sponsor; Skowhegan Savings Bank – Prize Jars Sponsor; Kennebec Savings Bank – Smart Spender Supporter; Damon’s Beverage, Day’s Jewelers and GHM Insurance Agency – Small Business Supporters, and Children’s Book Cellar – Patron Supporter.

If your business would like to participate in this event, there are sponsorship and participation levels available. Coupons are available to local businesses as well. Please contact Cindy@midmainechamber.com for more details.

Mid-Maine Chamber of Commerce is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to promoting and advocating for business prosperity and regional economic improvement. Its geographic region includes the towns of Albion, Belgrade, Belgrade Lakes, Benton, Branch Mills, Burnham, China, Clinton, Fairfield, Hinckley, Norridgewock, Oakland, Rome, Sidney, Shawmut, South China, Thorndike, Unity, Vassalboro, Waterville, Weeks Mills, and Winslow. For more information on the Mid-Maine Chamber of Commerce, including how to become a member, call 207-873-3315 or visit www.midmainechamber.com.