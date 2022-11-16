Pat Callaghan, who has served as a newscaster at News Center Maine for 43 years, announced on Wednesday that he would be retiring soon.

Callaghan came to Maine in 1979 after working at New Hampshire Public Television, according to his personal farewell column. He started off at NewsCenter 6, before moving to WLBZ2 shortly afterward.

Some personal news… After more than four decades with @newscentermaine I will be retiring early next month. I'll admit it's a bit hard for me to process! My thanks to everyone here and across Maine who have made this such a rewarding experience! https://t.co/Gs65Pwzasn — Pat Callaghan (@PatCallaghan6) November 16, 2022

He then took on a newscast at WCSH6 in Portland by the mid-80s, and moved up to the weeknight anchor team at News Center Maine by 1989. During that time, Callaghan worked alongside longtime anchor Cindy Williams, who joined News Center Maine in 1989 and retired in December of 2021, for 32 years.

Callaghan wrote that his time at News Center Maine showed him that Maine is full of remarkable people, and that he cherished the privilege to tell countless stories about the communities that make up the state.

Callaghan plans to take time to travel and learn new things once he signs off his final newscast.