I am writing to comment on a recent article by Julia Bayly, “How to save money on heating costs.” While it is an excellent article with helpful hints, she also should have mentioned that an even better way to reduce heat loss through your windows than the single-layer plastic film kits bought in hardware stores is to get low-cost, custom-made double-layer internal window inserts made by WindowDressers based in Rockland with local volunteer builds through Maine and northern New England.

These inserts are easy to install, are reusable year after year, do not ruin the walls and paint around your windows and provide more than twice the heat loss benefit of the single-layer plastic. These are available free to low-income customers and at low cost to all others, paying for themselves in two heating seasons. Putting these inserts in an average home can save up to 50 gallons of fuel per year. I urge interested readers to find out more about these inserts or to order at windowdressers.org.

Lesley Fernow

Dover-Foxcroft