BANGOR — On Saturday, Nov. 19 at 9 a.m., dedicated volunteers will gather in Hannibal Hamlin Park to light over 100 lampposts and decorate downtown with over 50 pounds of greenery.

For the last five years, Hannibal Hamlin Park in Downtown Bangor has glowed with strands of bistro lights. The bistro lighting scheme remains up year-round, can change color to support worthy causes and has proven to be incredibly popular and one of the most photographed spots in Bangor. The park continues to be not only a fantastical corridor linking parts of downtown, but also a shining example of the Downtown Bangor Partnership and Orono Brewing Company’s commitment to creating a visually captivating experience in Downtown Bangor.

Additionally volunteers will wrap over 100 light poles with white lights throughout Downtown Bangor. The lamppost lights will remain illuminated throughout the winter and the bistro lights can be enjoyed throughout the year.

Executive Director Betsy Lundy says, “Lighting the parkway and decorating streetlamps during the holiday season provides both a beautiful focal point during the holiday season and transforms the darkened parkways into lighted gateways for all to enjoy throughout the year.”

Join the Downtown Partnership this year in welcoming this transformative light display to Downtown Bangor.



The Downtown Bangor Partnership promotes and markets activities that enhance the distinctive identity of Downtown Bangor, encouraging retention and growth of commercial, residential, and cultural life within the downtown district. For more information on the Downtown Bangor Partnership visit http://www.downtownbangor.com.