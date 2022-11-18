BELFAST — Waldo County Technical Center’s Certified Nursing Assistant students recently held a free in house vital signs clinic. CNA students practiced their documentation skills while checking temperature, pulse and respiration of fellow students and Tech Center staff members.

One CNA student who checked vital signs was Madison Oliver, a junior from Mount View High school. She has been interested in medicine since creating the winning display on anatomy for her fifth grade science fair. She enjoys the CNA program at WCTC, taught by instructor Frannie Conlon, because “it introduces you to the industry hands-on.”

Jacob Miller, a junior from Searsport District High School, said that events like the free clinic help students to learn to deal with the unexpected and how to interact with other humans. Miller has been interested in medicine his whole life and enjoys learning about patient care and using hands-on skills.

CNA students will have more opportunities to practice patient care when they start clinicals later this fall at Waldo County General Hospital, Tall Pines Assisted Living, and Harbor Hill Nursing Care Center.