The Camp CaPella Charity Online Auction — set for Dec. 2-11 and hosted by Bidding for Good — is becoming a holiday favorite for the non-profit summer camp serving individuals with disabilities. Many campers who attend come on scholarship. Camp CaPella in Dedham never turns away a camper based on ability to pay, which means every dollar raised from the auction helps to send someone with disabilities to summer camp. And everyone deserves an opportunity to experience summer camp in Maine!

This is the third year we have put together the holiday online auction. Traditionally we have a silent auction at our volunteer banquet, due to timing we have put together an online event to help our campers.

All our local businesses, donors, and communities have come together to provide items and gift certificates to auction off. It is a great way to get ready for the holidays and provide tuition for a camper! Help us make 2023 the best year ever!



Visit the News & Events tab of www.campcapella.org to get the link to the auction. Camp CaPella Facebook will also have the link provided. The host site for Bidding for Good is at https://www.biddingforgood.com.