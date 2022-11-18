CARIBOU, Maine – A driver was injured after ice flew off another vehicle and smashed their windshield in northern Maine on Friday.

A piece of ice flew off a vehicle that was traveling in Caribou on the connector between Van Buren Road and the access highway around 8:45 a.m. and struck the other car, breaking through the windshield and injuring the driver, according to police.

The driver was able to pull over and call for help, before being taken to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone who may have witnessed the situation can contact the Caribou Police Department at 207-493-3301.