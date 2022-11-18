A standoff with a Cornish man who allegedly broke his neighbor’s windows using a tractor and flattened his neighbor’s tires with a knife ended early Friday morning with the man being taken into custody, according to York County Sheriff William King Jr.

The standoff started after police responded to a residence near 68 Spur Road in Cornish for a local disturbance at around 6:45 a.m. Thursday. They received a report that Edward Kalinoski, 66, had damaged his neighbor’s property over an incident he had with his neighbors this past weekend concerning landscaping, according to King.

Although sheriff’s deputies were able to make initial contact with Kalinoski, he reportedly retreated into his residence and did not respond to attempts from law enforcement to communicate. A crisis negotiator and behavioral specialist were called to the scene. Special response teams from York and Cumberland counties, along with the York County, were also on the scene.

During the standoff, York County sheriff deputies obtained an arrest warrant for Kalinoski, as well as a search warrant for his residence, according to King. Kalinoski will be charged with reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon, criminal threatening, criminal mischief and refusal to submit to arrest, according to King.

Spur Road from Joe Berry to Route 5 was closed during the standoff.