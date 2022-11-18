Today is Friday. Temperatures will be in the 30s across Maine. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine.
Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
The latest on the coronavirus in Maine
Another 129 coronavirus cases have been reported across the state, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. No new deaths were reported Thursday, leaving the statewide death toll at 2,715. Check out our tracker for more information.
Jared Golden’s victory sets him up as a Democratic prospect for statewide office
Jared Golden’s triumph on Wednesday sets him up for success if he chooses to pursue statewide office in the future.
State group wants to make it harder for Maine police to destroy discipline records
Law enforcement agencies are required to preserve discipline records for 60 years, but police unions can bargain to expunge them earlier.
Developers halt plans for massive Moosehead ski resort project
The planned $126.3 million development of a partially defunct ski resort was mired in chaos from its early stages.
Bruce Poliquin’s message fell flat in red communities
Nearly 60 communities in Maine that once favored the former Congressman voted for Jared Golden in the midterms this year.
Rachel Talbot Ross set to become 1st Black speaker of the Maine House
Rachel Talbot Ross, the daughter of Maine’s first Black lawmaker, Gerald Talbot, was first elected to the Legislature in 2016.
Caribou wants to reclaim its riverfront
The city has applied for a $600,000 federal grant to clean up hazardous material at Caribou’s former diesel plant.
New Wabanaki cultural center will open in downtown Bangor
Wabanaki Public Health and Wellness will set up its home base at 6 Central St., where the Epic Sports store was located previously.
The Bangor area’s 1st all-girls hockey team wants to inspire the next generation
The first all-girls co-operative high school team in eastern Maine will open the season on Nov. 25 at the Penobscot Ice Arena in Brewer.
Ex-state worker denies stealing more than $10,000 in jobless benefits
Those benefits were intended for a woman in her 70s.
In other Maine news …
Maine yacht maker will pay off students loans for new employees
See historic Maine images from a renowned magazine photographer
Lessons learned while guiding a former Super Bowl-winning quarterback on the Penobscot
Maine backtracks on guidance for medical marijuana sales
Police at scene of ongoing standoff in Cornish
Federal court reinstates ban on lobster fishing with buoy lines off Maine coast
Public advocate negotiates better rates for Summit Natural Gas customers