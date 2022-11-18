Today is Friday. Temperatures will be in the 30s across Maine. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Another 129 coronavirus cases have been reported across the state, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. No new deaths were reported Thursday, leaving the statewide death toll at 2,715. Check out our tracker for more information.

Jared Golden’s triumph on Wednesday sets him up for success if he chooses to pursue statewide office in the future.

Law enforcement agencies are required to preserve discipline records for 60 years, but police unions can bargain to expunge them earlier.

The planned $126.3 million development of a partially defunct ski resort was mired in chaos from its early stages.

Nearly 60 communities in Maine that once favored the former Congressman voted for Jared Golden in the midterms this year.

Rachel Talbot Ross, the daughter of Maine’s first Black lawmaker, Gerald Talbot, was first elected to the Legislature in 2016.

The city has applied for a $600,000 federal grant to clean up hazardous material at Caribou’s former diesel plant.

Wabanaki Public Health and Wellness will set up its home base at 6 Central St., where the Epic Sports store was located previously.

The first all-girls co-operative high school team in eastern Maine will open the season on Nov. 25 at the Penobscot Ice Arena in Brewer.

Those benefits were intended for a woman in her 70s.

