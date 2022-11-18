The University of Maine women’s basketball program will add some height to go with Bangor High school point guard Emmie Streams in next season’s freshman class.

Six-foot-two forward Caroline Dorsey from Havertown, Pennsylvania, and 6-foot-2 guard Aislinn Gibson from Hingham, Massachusetts, will join the 5-foot-4 Streams in the incoming class.

Streams had verbally committed to attend UMaine as a recruited walk-on in August.

Vachon has three seniors on her current team in Anne Simon, Abbe Laurence and Anna Kahelin, but all three have at least one year of eligibility remaining after this season.

Vachon said in a press release that she was “thrilled” to have Dorsey, Gibson and Streams in the fold for next season.

“We could not be more excited for them to join us. They are wonderful people, students and basketball players,” said Vachon.

Streams, an outstanding three-sport athlete who also plays soccer and softball, was the Class AA North Defensive Player of the Year last season. She averaged 10 points, 4.7 assists and 2.7 steals per game for the Rams and guarded the opposing team’s best scorer.

Vachon called her a “fierce competitor. Defensively, she doesn’t back down from anyone and plays bigger than her size.”

Streams, a second team Bangor Daily News All-Maine Schoolgirl selection, will join Skowhegan’s Jaycie Christopher and Windham’s Sarah Talon, whom she guarded last season. They are currently freshmen at UMaine.

Gibson, who played at the Tilton School in New Hampshire, averaged 11.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 3.5 steals last season.

She was a Lake Region All-Star and shot 45.9 percent from the floor and 40 percent beyond the 3-point arc.

“She is the type of player UMaine fans are going to love,” Vachon said. “She is high-energy, vocal and plays extremely hard all the time. She can shoot the ball very well and has the size that allows her go guard a variety of positions.”

Dotsey averaged 15.2 points, 10.5 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game for Haverford High School.

She is a two-time first team All-Central League choice, three-time All-Maine Line first teamer and was named her high school team’s Most Valuable Player twice.

“Caroline is a versatile post player who can also play on the perimeter,” Vachon said. “Caroline’s length and basketball IQ will help her with the transition to UMaine. Her versatility on the offensive and defensive end is something we are very excited about.”