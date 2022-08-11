Bangor High School three-sport standout Emmie Streams has always wanted to play basketball for the University of Maine.

She will be getting her chance next year.

Streams, who is about to start her senior year at Bangor High, has verbally committed to play for head coach Amy Vachon at UMaine.

She will be a recruited walk-on.

“This has always been a goal of mine,” said Streams, who is the Rams’ point guard.

”I reached out to their coaching staff and they said they have a spot for me if I wanted it.”

The speedy Streams was the Class AA Defensive Player of the Year this past season.

She was a second team Bangor Daily News All-Maine Schoolgirl selection as she averaged 9.6 points, 4.3 assists and 2.6 steals.

Streams said there were several reasons behind her desire to play at UMaine.

“I wanted to stay close to home. I like how they run their offense,” Streams said. “I like their style of play and I like the coaching staff.”

The 5-foot-5 Streams said she has been lifting weights and wants to get stronger to adapt to the physical style of play at the college level.

UMaine will have a new point guard this season after sophomore third team All-American East point guard Alba Orois returned to her native Spain to pursue a pro career.

Skowhegan’s Jaycie Christopher will be a prime candidate for the job after transferring from Boston University to UMaine. The Gatorade Player of the Year and Miss Maine Basketball will be a freshman.

In addition to basketball, Streams is an exceptional midfielder on the soccer team and a top-notch catcher for the softball team.

“Any time a student-athlete is able to fulfill part of their dream to play at the next level, it’s really exciting,” said Bangor basketball coach Jay Kemble.

“She is a tough, gritty kid whose motor goes hard all the time. She’s a competitor. Those are intangibles college coaches look for,” Kemble said.