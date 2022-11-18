The University of Maine men’s basketball team defeated Columbia 93-70 at The Pit on Friday to move to 3-1 on the season for the Black Bears’ best start since they started 3-1 in the 2013-14 season.

Four starters scored in double digits and Peter Filipovity came off the bench and banked in 17 points of his own.

Kellen Tynes led the way with 21 points for the Black Bears.

Jaden Clayton started on fire for the Black Bears, scoring twice and dishing out two assists to help UMaine to a 9-7 lead at the first media timeout.

Three minutes later, Tynes stole the ball at midcourt and finished a two-handed breakaway dunk to put the Black Bears ahead 17-7.

Clayton stopped a Columbia comeback attempt with a 3-pointer at the top of the arc that gave UMaine a 22-13 lead with 11:30 left in the half.

Clayton finished with 16 points and seven assists.

Gedi Juozapaitis scored 16 and Ja’Shonte Wright-McLeish finished with 11.

UMaine’s Gedi Juozapaitis drills a 3 to put the Black Bears ahead 55-44 pic.twitter.com/GLOieUsoRn — Adam Robinson (@FunkFlashyRob) November 19, 2022

Tynes hit a step back jumper after a crossover that fooled his defender, then a couple possessions later hit a jumper that put UMaine ahead 31-17, its largest lead to that point, with 7:25 left in the first half.

A Wright-McLeish three with 4:12 left in the half gave UMaine a 16-point lead, 39-23, and the Black Bears had all the momentum and were shooting 80-percent from beyond the 3-point line.

Clayton led all scorers with 11 points at the half, while Columbia’s Zine Eddine led the Lions with 10.

Columbia started the second half on a 9-2 run thanks in part to five points from Camron Shockley-Okeke, who also had a block on Juozapaitis’ dunk attempt. At the first media timeout, UMaine held a 50-41 advantage.

Tynes then took over for the next four minutes of play.

The sophomore guard hit a layup to put UMaine ahead 51-41, then later on a fastbreak caught an alley-oop pass from Filipovity that gave UMaine a 59-47 advantage.

Tynes then found Filipovity in the left corner on a cross-court pass, allowing Filipovity to make a strong move to the hoop and lay it in above the rim, which gave UMaine a 61-49 lead.

Columbia scored right before a timeout to cut its deficit to 61-51.

The Black Bears went with a big lineup with Clayton running the offense with four forwards and it led to Juozapaitis and Feierbergs both hitting threes to give UMaine a 17-point lead with nine minutes left in the game, 69-52.

Tynes followed up the threes with a mid-range jumper that gave the Black Bears their largest lead of the game, 71-52, with eight minutes left in the game.

Juozapaitis hit another 3-pointer from the left wing that gave UMaine a 76-55 lead with 5:42.

Tynes finished another breakaway dunk, hanging on the rim and smiling at the crowd as the Black Bears went ahead 82-60 with 4:30 to play.

Tynes finished a blistering 10-13 from the field.

Clayton found Tynes again for a layup with 2:30 left in the game that put UMaine ahead 84-64 for the freshman’s seventh assist of the game. Clayton finished with zero turnovers on the night.

Columbia’s Avery Brown led the Lions with 17 points, followed by Kenny Noland’s 13.