A 21-year old transgender woman and her father have filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Defense in federal district court in Maine.

According to court documents, the woman, referred to as Jane Doe, and her father, a military veteran referred to as John Doe, live in Sagadahoc County.

Their lawsuit alleges the daughter’s rights are being violated because she’s been denied surgical treatments for gender dysphoria under her father’s military healthcare plan.

The lawsuit says such surgical treatments are covered for active-duty military members, and it’s seeking to require coverage for dependents. The suit is also asking for unspecified damages and attorney’s fees.