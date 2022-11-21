Do you have an outdoors photo or video to share? Send it to pwarner@bangordailynews.com and tell us, “I consent to the BDN using my photo/video.”

Today’s trail camera offering shows, once again, that you really can’t imagine all the crazy things that might be going on in the Maine woods.

A diehard eastern Maine deer hunter who does a fair amount of scouting with trail cameras provided today’s puzzling, albeit pixelated, photo. The person explained that this particular camera was at the limit of its nighttime range when the photo was taken.

At first glance, it appears as though two small bucks might be the featured attractions in this trail cam offering. But if you take a closer look at the deer on the left, you may come up with some other ideas about what we’re seeing.

I would hate to influence your opinion based on my guess, so instead I’m throwing it out there to get your opinion. Is there something on the head of the deer on the left? Or is it just some sort of optical illusion?

Because Bangor Daily News readers enjoy a good mystery, we’re curious to hear your thoughts. Feel free to add them in the comments below.

We’ll update you with a general consensus, if there is one, in a couple of days.