AUBURN — In an effort to help countless children and families in need, Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish and Corpus Christi Parish will host “Jolly Gifts,” an initiative that aims to warm hearts and offer support to community members as they prepare for Christmas.

All are encouraged to bring a new, unwrapped toy or gift to the “Jolly Gifts” displays at the locations listed below. The gifts will be distributed to young children up through early teens. Popular items include board games, arts and crafts kits, model cars, sports items, and dolls. Cash donations are also accepted. Donations will be accepted from Saturday, Nov. 26, through Sunday, Dec. 11.

Collection bins can be found at:

Sacred Heart Church, 8 Sacred Heart Place in Auburn

St. Philip Church, 2365 Turner Road in Auburn

Notre Dame du Perpetual Secours Church, 116 Silver Street in Waterville

St. John the Baptist Church, 26 Monument Street in Winslow

All the families that receive Jolly Gifts live locally. Organizers suggest a gift of around $10 or less, and there is always a particular need for older youth, ages 12 and up.

Participants can also drop off their donations or a financial contribution during business hours at the offices of Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish on 24 Sacred Heart Place in Auburn (Monday through Wednesday, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., or Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to noon) or the offices of Corpus Christi Parish on 17 South Garand Street in Winslow (Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Friday, 8 a.m. to noon).

For more information, call 207-956-1457.